 

Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference November 18

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the virtual Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 18, at 9:30 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kim Ancin
Kimberly.Ancin@verizon.com
908.559.3227

Eric Wilkens
Eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317


