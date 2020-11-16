 

CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Oral Late-Breaking Presentation of Positive Results from the ENHANCE Global Phase 3 Study Evaluating Seladelpar for Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The Liver Meeting 2020

  • Seladelpar demonstrated anti-cholestatic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritic activity through 3 and 6 months
  • Results highlight the potential for seladelpar to offer patients an efficacious and safe second line treatment option
  • Global 52-week Phase 3 registration study (RESPONSE) to begin enrolling patients in Q1 of 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced an oral late-breaking presentation of the positive results from the ENHANCE phase 3 study evaluating seladelpar for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). These data were presented online today during the late-breaking session at The Liver Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

In an oral presentation titled, “ENHANCE: Safety and efficacy of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) – A Phase 3, International, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study,” Professor Gideon Hirschfield, FRCP PhD, Lily and Terry Horner Chair in Autoimmune Liver Disease at the University of Toronto, presented results from ENHANCE, a phase 3 study of seladelpar in patients with PBC. Eligible PBC patients with either an inadequate response, defined as alkaline phosphatase (ALP) greater than or equal to 1.67 times the upper limit of normal (ULN), or intolerance to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) were randomized to daily seladelpar 5 or 10 mg or placebo (pbo). The primary endpoint was a composite response of ALP <1.67x ULN, ALP decrease ≥15% and total bilirubin (TB) ≤ULN at Month 12. Secondary endpoints were ALP normalization at Month 12 and change in pruritus numerical rating scale (NRS) at Month 6. Due to the early termination of the study and the small number of patients who had reached the 52 week timepoint, the primary outcome measure was amended prior to database lock to a 3 month timepoint. After only 3 months, 78.2% of patients on seladelpar 10 mg versus 12.5% on placebo achieved the primary composite outcome (p<0.0001). In addition, 27.3% of patients on seladelpar 10 mg versus zero on placebo experienced normalization of ALP by 3 months (p<0.0001). Treatment with seladelpar 10 mg also resulted in a statistically significant improvement in pruritus (p<0.05) for patients with moderate-to-severe itch at baseline versus placebo. Additional data highlighted the sustained anti-cholestatic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritic effects of seladelpar through six months. Overall, seladelpar appeared to be safe and well-tolerated in this study. The only AE in >10% of patients was pruritus in 12.6%, 3.4%, and 11.2% in the pbo, 5 and 10 mg groups, respectively. There were no treatment-related serious adverse events and 2 treatment-emergent AEs led to study discontinuation.

