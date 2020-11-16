Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from new Porch team members and customers as well as gain insights into the Company’s product roadmap.

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership teams from PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) (“PropTech” or “PTAC”), a special purpose acquisition company targeting businesses in the real estate technology industry, and Porch.com, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”), a leading software and services platform reinventing the home services industry, will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, December 1 , 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time .

All are invited to listen to the event by registering here. A replay of the investor day will also be available on Porch’s corporate website.

PropTech and Porch Business Combination Summary

On July 30, 2020, Porch entered into a definitive agreement with PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) (“PropTech”), a special purpose acquisition company targeting businesses in the real estate technology industry, which would result in Porch becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in Q4 2020, PropTech will be renamed Porch Group, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “PRCH.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to approximately 10,500 home services companies, such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, warranty companies and others. Porch helps these service providers grow their business and improve their customer experience. As a way to pay for the software and services, these companies connect their homebuyers to Porch, who in turn make the moving process easier, helping consumers save time and make better decisions about critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com.

About PropTech Acquisition Corporation

PropTech Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses focused on real estate technology. For more information, visit proptechacquisition.com.