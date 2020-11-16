Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD., (NVG), (CSE: NVG.CN ); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) a distributor of top quality non-GMO health and wellness CBD consumables, is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted as an approved seller by Alibaba.com and its full line of Nass Valley Gardens CBD human and pet products are now available on Alibaba.com.



Alibaba.com hosts the leading global B2B e-commerce platform in the world and as Nass Valley’s Director of E-Commerce, Brandon Gil, stated, “Alibaba.com’s B2B platform is clearly where Nass Valley needs to have a presence considering the design and flexibility of our supply chain for both large and small B2B customers. We too recognize Alibaba.com’s e-commerce leadership and look forward to working with them to grow our brand not only in North America, but globally. We will utilize the strength and reach of Alibaba.com to help customers access Nass Valley Gardens’ health and wellness products.”