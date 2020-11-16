 

Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 22:00  |  20   |   |   

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD., (NVG), (CSE: NVG.CN); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) a distributor of top quality non-GMO health and wellness CBD consumables, is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted as an approved seller by Alibaba.com and its full line of Nass Valley Gardens CBD human and pet products are now available on Alibaba.com.

Alibaba.com hosts the leading global B2B e-commerce platform in the world and as Nass Valley’s Director of E-Commerce, Brandon Gil, stated, “Alibaba.com’s B2B platform is clearly where Nass Valley needs to have a presence considering the design and flexibility of our supply chain for both large and small B2B customers. We too recognize Alibaba.com’s e-commerce leadership and look forward to working with them to grow our brand not only in North America, but globally. We will utilize the strength and reach of Alibaba.com to help customers access Nass Valley Gardens’ health and wellness products.”

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO health and wellness products. These products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada


Corporate: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product : www.nassvalleyproducts.com


Investor Relations:

Michael Semler

+1 (609)651-0032

Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,

Stuttgart; Toronto

EQS News ID: 818503

Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd


Nass Valley Gateway Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader Vancouver, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Nass Valley Gateway LTD., (NVG), (CSE: NVG.CN); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) a distributor of top quality non-GMO health and wellness CBD consumables, is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Nass Valley Gateway verkündet eine neue Marketingpartnerschaft mit der Digitalagentur Branded Book (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Nass Valley Gateway verkündet eine neue Marketingpartnerschaft mit der Digitalagentur Branded Book
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Nass Valley Gateway Announces a New Marketing Partnership With Digital Agency, Branded Book
10.11.20
Nass Valley Gateway Announces a New Marketing Partnership With Digital Agency, Branded Book

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
565
Nass Valley Gateway - Cannabis und seine Anwendungen - Qualitäten, Aussichten Kurse