 

mdf commerce Announces that its Chief Financial Officer Will Depart the Company at the End of the Year

A succession plan is in place

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces that Paul Bourque, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company at the end of the year.

Deborah Dumoulin, previously a partner at PwC Canada and more recently Vice-President Finance and Financial Reporting of Fiera Capital Corporation, is presently acting as a strategic advisor to mdf commerce. Having extensive financial management and operational experience, Deborah will work with Paul during a transition period and assume the role of CFO in January.

“Paul’s contribution to the Company has been invaluable,” said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. “His work has allowed the Company to grow effectively over the years and has brought us to a position of financial strength that will allow us to execute our Strategic Plan. He will remain with us until the end of December to facilitate a smooth transition. Deborah’s extensive international experience will be of great value as we continue to accelerate our growth plans.”

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by these forward-looking statements. We consider the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable but caution the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond our control, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to the risks and uncertainties that affect us. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

