 

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 22:01  |  14   |   |   

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (“Playa”) today announced that certain selling shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. (collectively, the “Farallon Funds”) have commenced an underwritten secondary offering of 12,500,000 of our Ordinary Shares. The Selling Shareholders expect to grant the underwriter an option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional Ordinary Shares. Upon consummation of the offering for the proposed number of shares offered, excluding any exercise of the option described above, the Farallon Funds’ aggregate beneficial ownership interest in Playa will be reduced to approximately 13.5%.  

Playa is not offering any Ordinary Shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Ordinary Shares by the Selling Shareholders in the offering. In addition, none of Playa’s officers or directors is selling any Ordinary Shares in the offering. 

BofA Securities is serving as sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering and the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC  28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.  

Seite 1 von 3
Playa Hotels & Resorts Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (“Playa”) today announced that certain selling shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. (collectively, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:28 Uhr
Hilton La Romana Reopens Following Temporary Closure
05.11.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts Honored as Gold Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers
04.11.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
04.11.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces the Sale of Dreams Puerto Aventuras