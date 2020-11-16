Slack Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Slack will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

To access the conference call, participants need to register in advance online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5993745. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Slack Investor Relations website, investor.slackhq.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.slackhq.com.

