 

Slack Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Slack will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

To access the conference call, participants need to register in advance online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5993745. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Slack Investor Relations website, investor.slackhq.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.slackhq.com.

About Slack

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

Slack and the Slack logo are trademarks of Slack Technologies, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

