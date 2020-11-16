 

CBRE Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Second Consecutive Year

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that its environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs have earned the company a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the second year in a row.

Only 323 companies (of 2,470 that are eligible) made the grade for the 2020 DJSI World Index.

“Responsible business practices are simply good business – for our people, clients and all stakeholders,” said Bob Sulentic, president & chief executive officer for CBRE. “We are proud to set the pace for our industry on environmental sustainability, community engagement and diversity and inclusion. The progress we are making in these areas strengthens our company and the work we do for our clients.”

CBRE was also one of 142 companies (of 605 that are eligible) to merit a place in the 2020 DJSI North America Index – the seventh year in a row that the company has achieved this recognition.

Earlier this year, CBRE’s ESG performance earned the company a spot on the FTSE4Good Index for the seventh consecutive year, and placed the company #13 on the Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list.

More information can be found at www.cbre.com/responsibility.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

