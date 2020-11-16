CBRE Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Second Consecutive Year

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that its environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs have earned the company a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the second year in a row.

“Responsible business practices are simply good business – for our people, clients and all stakeholders,” said Bob Sulentic, president & chief executive officer for CBRE. “We are proud to set the pace for our industry on environmental sustainability, community engagement and diversity and inclusion. The progress we are making in these areas strengthens our company and the work we do for our clients.”

CBRE was also one of 142 companies (of 605 that are eligible) to merit a place in the 2020 DJSI North America Index – the seventh year in a row that the company has achieved this recognition.

Earlier this year, CBRE’s ESG performance earned the company a spot on the FTSE4Good Index for the seventh consecutive year, and placed the company #13 on the Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list.

