SG Blocks Joint Venture Partnership Clarity Mobile Venture Selected as Trusted Testing Partner for Hawaii’s COVID-19 Travel Testing Program

“Our scalable solution for COVID-19 testing has various use-cases, and CMV’s pre-travel service has been in serious demand,” stated Daniel Leger, President and Co-Founder of Clarity Lab Solutions. “With the knowledge of SG Blocks and their deployable modular laboratories and Clarity Lab Solutions’ experience in molecular diagnostics, we were able to fulfill the requirements put forth by Hawaii’s Department of Health to become a Trusted Testing Partner.”

“This is a huge step for our CMV partnership into the rapidly-growing and highly-profitable mobile laboratory market,” stated Paul Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of SG Blocks. “Our ability to combine Clarity’s PCR testing expertise and lab certification, with SG Blocks’ modular, efficient and quickly-deployable testing facilities positions us to assist Hawaii’s efforts to resume normal business and leisure travel activity as quickly and safely as possible.”

CMV has the ability to provide testing services that fulfill TTP requirements around the country and is currently in discussions for launching testing sites in localities that are ideal for testing passengers travelling to Hawaii. Initially, testing will be available in Southern California.

Hawaii’s COVID-19 travel testing program requires that all travelers, five years and older, arriving in the State of Hawaii may bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine by taking a COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a trusted testing partner, including CMV. Partners were selected based on their ability to administer the test and expand the testing network, with the goal of making it easier to safely travel to Hawaii. The state will accept COVID-19 test results from the new partners starting November 17, 2020.

About SG Blocks:

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteelTM, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

