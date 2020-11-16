Paramount Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Bow Street

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Paramount Board engaged extensively with Bow Street and carefully reviewed and considered Bow Street’s proposal. As part of this, the Company had several discussions with and hosted representatives of Bow Street at Paramount’s offices so that Bow Street could present its proposal directly to a majority of Paramount’s Board members. Following this presentation and a thorough evaluation of Bow Street’s proposal conducted in consultation with financial and legal advisors, the Board unanimously determined that the proposal is inadequate, significantly undervalues Paramount and is not in the best interest of the Company and all its stockholders.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal received from Bow Street LLC (“Bow Street”) on November 4, 2020 to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding shares for between $9.50 and $10.00 per share in cash.

In making its determination, the Board considered, among other things, Paramount’s successful recent portfolio transformation, trophy and Class A assets in premier markets, leading, fully integrated operating platform, and the outsized but temporary impact the COVID-19 pandemic is currently having on the real estate industry. The Board also considered recent news regarding promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and noted that Paramount’s stock price has increased by approximately 40% since such news was first announced on November 9, 2020.

“The Paramount Board is open to all opportunities to enhance stockholder value, and we engaged extensively with Bow Street and carefully considered its proposal with this in mind,” said Albert Behler, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Paramount. “While we are pleased Bow Street recognizes that Paramount’s value significantly exceeds the value implied by current trading prices, the Board determined that Bow Street’s proposal is wholly inadequate, opportunistic in its timing and significantly undervalues the Company and its compelling prospects for long-term value creation. Among other things, Bow Street’s proposed pricing range is materially lower than our pre-COVID-19 trading levels and significantly undervalues our assets based on their intrinsic value. Importantly, we remain open-minded about all opportunities to create additional value and will continue to take actions that are in the best interest of Paramount and all of its stockholders.”