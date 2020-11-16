 

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.875% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust (NYSE:GRX) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all outstanding 5.875% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred”).The Series B Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $25.3590278 per share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per share (the “Liquidation Preference”) plus $0.3590278 per share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of December 24, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”).

From and after the Redemption Date, the Series B Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series B Preferred Shares with respect to the Series B Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.

All of the Series B Preferred Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and shares will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series B Preferred Shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as paying agent for this redemption.

The Series B Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GRX Pr B”, are rated “A2” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.46875 per share. The Series B Preferred Shares were issued on September 24, 2014 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly.

Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and the related materials should be directed to the Fund at 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or (914) 921-5070.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust
 The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $277 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE – GRX Pr B
CUSIP – 36246K301

