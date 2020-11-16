 

AMD to Present at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Dr. Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT.

A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the conference.

About AMD
For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies – the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Drew Prairie
AMD Communications
512-602-4425
drew.prairie@amd.com

Investor Contact:
Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
408-306-9157
Laura.Graves@amd.com


