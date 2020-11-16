 

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Receives Merger Proposal from Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 22:15  |  26   |   |   

MONACO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) (NASDAQ: NMCI), an owner and operator of container vessels, announced today that its board of directors has received a proposal from Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE:NMM) pursuant to which Navios Partners would acquire the outstanding common units of Navios Containers not already owned by Navios Partners.

Subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, Navios Partners is proposing to issue in a merger transaction 0.37 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common unit of Navios Containers. This exchange rate represents a value of $2.48 per common unit of Navios Containers.

The proposed transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, approval of the board of directors of Navios Partners and the necessary approvals in accordance with Navios Containers’ limited partnership agreement. The consummation of the proposed transaction would be subject to customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that a definitive agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This communication is not a substitute for any documents that may be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or sent to equity holders in connection with the proposed transaction. Equity holders are urged to read those documents, which will contain important information.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is a growth-oriented international owner and operator of containerships. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com.

Advisory on Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s services, products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this current press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
+1.212.906.8648
investors@navios-containers.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Receives Merger Proposal from Navios Maritime Partners L.P. MONACO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) (NASDAQ: NMCI), an owner and operator of container vessels, announced today that its board of directors has received a proposal from Navios Maritime …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...