KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Present at the Nareit REITworld 2020 Annual Conference

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Mattson, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Nareit REITworld 2020 Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:30 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.