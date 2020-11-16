Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Appoints Lisa Roy to its Board of Directors

Ms. Roy has been with Johnson Controls for more than 25 years and brings vast knowledge of its business verticals and contracting experience to HOFV. Currently, she is the Vice President of Commercial Sales, Building Solutions North America (BSNA) for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI), where she leads revenue growth, commercial operations, strategy and marketing. She has served in this role since 2016. Ms. Roy has been responsible for driving growth in commercial excellence for BSNA’s direct channel business and its profitable year-over-year growth, including its go to market approach, organizational design, and integration of mergers in North America.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, has announced that it has appointed Lisa Roy to its Board of Directors. Ms. Roy fills a Class A position on the Board and the appointment is effective immediately.

Prior to this role, Ms. Roy was the Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Services, and Solutions’ (SSI) South Region. In this role, she was responsible for the profitable growth in the region – across systems, services and energy performance contracting. Throughout her career, she has held roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President and General Manager of Global Security and Fire, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Accounts and Vice President, North America Security and Fire.

“We welcome Lisa to our Board of Directors and know that her deep expertise, strong leadership, and impressive personal and professional background will immediately add value as an advisor to the Company,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “She is a seasoned operational executive with direct experiences that will offer a unique perspective and align well with our strategic outlook and plans for the future.”

Ms. Roy holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University. During her career at Johnson Controls, she has been an active supporter of United Way and the United Performing Arts Foundation. In addition, she is actively involved in the Johnson Controls Women’s Network.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.