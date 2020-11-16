 

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that its Leveraged Finance Investment Team, portfolio manager for the First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE: FCT), First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: FIV) and First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) (each a “Fund” or collectively, the “Funds”), will release an update on the market and the Funds for financial advisors and investors. The update will be available Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, December 18, 2020. To listen to the update, follow these instructions:

-- Dial: (888) 203-1112; International (719) 457-0820; and Passcode # 6281160. The update will be available from Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, December 18, 2020.

FCT is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these investment objectives by investing primarily in senior secured floating-rate corporate loans (“Senior Loans”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in lower grade debt instruments. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of its liabilities, other than the principal amount of borrowings. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved.

FIV is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objectives are to seek a high level of current income and to return $9.85 per common share of beneficial interest ("Common Share") of the Fund (the original net asset value ("Original NAV") per Common Share before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per Common Share) to the holders of Common Shares on or about February 1, 2022 (the "Termination Date"). The Fund, under normal market conditions, pursues its objectives by primarily investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of Senior Loans of any maturity.

