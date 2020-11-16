Ethema Releases Third Quarter Results

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is pleased to have filed today, its third quarter 10-Q within the prescribed time frame allowed for SEC reporting companies. This is a significant accomplishment after the Company missed filing within the prescribed time for SEC reporting companies for the last three reporting periods. The Company has worked hard with its auditors to get caught up. With this latest filing, the Company has filed four periodic reports in just over four months. The Company suffered some major setbacks in 2020 and along with the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the complexity of much of the Company debt, the financial reporting became extremely difficult and the cause of the late filings earlier in the year.



Included in the quarterly report is a report on subsequent events to the reported period that cover recent financings the company has completed. The Company has raised net proceeds of $305,000.00 after the end of the reported period. There will be an additional report on form 8K on these financings along with much of the restructuring documentation and other recent financing details, all of which have been reported previously in quarterly filings. The Company has raised sufficient funding to support both the Company’s commitments to its revised debt payment schedules as well as the cash flow requirements of its investment in its new treatment center location to date.

Additionally, the Company has retained the law firm of Fabian Vancott to file for registration, a form 1-A for a Tier 2 Regulation A+ offering to permit it to raise additional funds over a one year period from the date of acceptance of the filing by the SEC, that will be used for Acquisition purposes and partially for the repayment of the Company’s convertible loans as they become due. The Company continues to look at acquisition prospects that require cash to close. There are additional opportunities for organic growth that require much less cash but still require more cash than currently available from the Company.