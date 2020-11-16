XpresSpa Group Provides Business Update and Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Company to Evolve into Travel Health and Wellness Brand Focusing on New Category of Health-Focused Travel and Personal Wellness

Three XpresCheck Wellness Centers Currently Operating in the Northeast; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Location to Open in late November, Other Wellness Centers in the Pipeline to Follow

Files SEC Form 10-Q for the Third Quarter ending September 30, 2020

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 5:00 PM ET Today

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, today provided a business update and announced that it has filed financial results on SEC Form 10-Q for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “Our framework for a travel health and wellness brand that will transform the way people access healthcare through technology and personalized services is coming together and we intend to share more specific details on our plans as time unfolds. We view XpresCheck’s current services of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases testing, administering vaccinations for the seasonal flu, and hopefully becoming part of a COVID-19 vaccination rollout, as only the first steps towards advancing health and wellness care within airports for airport employees and the traveling public.”

Mr. Satzman continued, “We are currently operating XpresCheck Wellness Centers in JFK, Newark, and Logan airports with additional expansion coming shortly. Although current patient volumes are far below capacity due to severely limited airport traffic, they have increased meaningfully over the past several weeks due primarily to the rollout of Rapid Testing for COVID-19. We have also developed a freestanding and non-structural ‘pop up’ prototype that will enable us to accelerate our rollout to additional airports at a lower cost.”

Business Update

XpresSpa Traditional Services

On March 24, 2020, XpresSpa temporarily closed all of its global spa locations in response to COVID-19. The Company did not reopen any domestic spa locations during the third quarter 2020 nor does it anticipate doing so in the near-term. The Company did reopen its two XpresSpa spas in Dubai International Airport, UAE on July 7, 2020 for select spa services but performance has been underwhelming given limited airport traffic.