 

U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“We”, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Management Comments

“Despite the continuation of the challenging commodity price backdrop and widespread shut-in activity taking place in the upstream industry, U.S. Energy has continued to execute on its previously stated 2020 plan,” said Ryan Smith, U.S. Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “While the third quarter still undoubtedly felt the effects of shut-in activity that began in the previous quarter, with the improvement in commodity strip pricing, U.S. Energy began to see a slow but steady return of curtailed and shut-in production beginning in August 2020 as evidenced by our ascending production volumes throughout the quarter. The Company’s two recently announced acquisitions show that U.S. Energy can continue to transact on producing assets at compelling valuations despite the current market landscape. Going forward, the Company’s priorities will continue to be focused on maintaining the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position while seeking out strategic asset packages that contain producing properties which generate free cash flow and hold upside potential. As we come to the conclusion of 2020, the success U.S. Energy has had throughout the year in accomplishing our stated goals and navigating an unprecedented energy backdrop has well positioned the Company to deliver both near-term and long-term value creation as we head into 2021.”

Third Quarter 2020 Production Update

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, U.S. Energy produced volumes of 13,453 BOE (77% oil), an average of approximately 146 BOE per day. U.S. Energy continued to be affected by many of our operating partners actions to shut-in or curtail production and delay workover plans as a result of the low commodity price environment. While the majority of production shut-ins began during the second quarter of 2020 and continued through July 2020, U.S. Energy began seeing a significant portion of its properties return to production towards the end of the third quarter as shown by Company production averaging approximately 168 barrels of oil equivalent per day during August and September 2020, an approximate 15% increase from the overall third quarter average.

