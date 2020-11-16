 

Cellectis Appoints Pharma HR Leader Kyung Nam-Wortman as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced today the appointment of Kyung Nam-Wortman as Cellectis’ Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Nam-Wortman, who will be based in Cellectis’ New York office, is also joining the Company’s executive committee.

“Ky is an accomplished human resources leader who brings over 25 years of experience in the biotech/biopharma industries to Cellectis. She will lead Cellectis’ human resources strategies and contribute to the Company’s overarching mission, which will ultimately help drive our business toward commercialization,” said Dr. André Choulika, Chief Executive Officer, Cellectis. “Furthermore, Ky has worked globally with some of the most successful biopharma companies and has an extensive background specializing in multiple areas of human resources. Her vast experience working with biotech leaders across the board to maximize human capital will make her an invaluable asset to our growing team.”

In her new role at Cellectis, Ms. Nam-Wortman will work closely with Dr. Choulika and the executive management team to ensure that the Company advances its roadmap through the recruitment and retention of top talent. She will also work to further develop and enhance Cellectis’ dynamic and inclusive culture, while optimizing the Company’s human resources function.

Kyung Nam-Wortman joins Cellectis from Achillion (recently acquired by Alexion in January 2020) where she served as Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources, Head of Information Technology, Facilities and Internal Communications. At Achillion, she was responsible for leading the strategic and operational components of the aforementioned functions.

Prior to her tenure at Achillion, Ms. Nam-Wortman served as Vice President and Head of Global Talent and Organization Capability at Zoetis, where she supported the spin-off of Pfizer’s animal health business unit through its IPO and was responsible for the stand up of Zoetis’ global talent management function to support the company’s growth worldwide. She also held various human resource leadership roles for Pfizer’s business units, divisions, and functions with regional and global accountabilities.

