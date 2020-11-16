Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss results for the 2020 third quarter on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its third quarter 2020 results in the investor relations section of its website at inc .joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on December 1, 2020.

Date: December 1, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada) (929) 517-0176 (International) Conference ID: 4676216 Webcast: https://ir. j oinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn

Director of Communications

press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche

Director of Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group, for Root Insurance Company

Chris Mammone

ir@joinroot.com