Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Results
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss results for
the 2020 third quarter on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its third quarter 2020 results in the investor relations section of its website at
inc.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets
on December 1, 2020.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
|Date:
|December 1, 2020
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|Dial-in:
|(833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)
|(929) 517-0176 (International)
|Conference ID:
|4676216
|Webcast:
|https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.
About Root, Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.
Contacts
Media:
Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com
Investor Relations:
Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group, for Root Insurance Company
Chris Mammone
ir@joinroot.com
