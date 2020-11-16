 

Neovasc to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

VANCOUVER, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNeovasc, Inc. (NASDAQTSX: NVCN), today announced that company management will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.  Fred Colen, Neovasc’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation at 11:00 am EST.  Mr. Colen will also be joined by Chief Financial Officer Chris Clark, and Chief Operating Officer Bill Little, for investor meetings throughout the day.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

