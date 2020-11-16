Everspin to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Daniel Berenbaum, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum Virtual Alpha-Select Virtual Conference on November 17 th , 2020

Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on November 18 th , 2020

Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Begins Conference on December 15 th , 2020

12 th Annual Virtual CEO Summit on December 16 th , 2020

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11th through 15th, 2021

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact a representative of the respective firm or Everspin’s investor relations.