 

Kite Realty Group Trust to Present at NAREIT’s REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it will present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITworld, using the complimentary registration link below. A replay of the presentation link will be available on the Company’s website up to 90 days following the presentation. The webcast information is as follows:

Kite Realty Group Trust Management Presentation
Date: November 18, 2020
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET
Speaker: John Kite, Chairman & CEO
Registration Link: REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Registration

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

Connect with KRG: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

