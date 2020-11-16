INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it will present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITworld, using the complimentary registration link below. A replay of the presentation link will be available on the Company’s website up to 90 days following the presentation. The webcast information is as follows:

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

