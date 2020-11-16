 

Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK

This year's awards highlight ECR achievements in coronavirus and HIV pathobiology, energy access and sustainable development, digital ethics and data preservation, condensed matter physics and educational psychology

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, in partnership with the US-UK Fulbright Commission, today announced the winners of the UK Early Career Researcher Awards 2020. The ECR Awards champion researchers at an early stage in their career by recognizing their work and awarding each recipient a grant of £1,500. This year's winners were recognized in a virtual awards ceremony, hosted by science writer and broadcaster Vivienne Parry, OBE and attended by leading experts in higher education from across the UK, the EU and the US.

Established to support the growth and development of research talent globally, this year's UK ECR Awards come at a time when the academic community is facing unprecedented uncertainty and requiring more support than ever. This is especially apparent among young researchers, with a recent survey of UK early career researchers revealing that two-thirds of respondents felt "very worried" about the future of their career, in light of changes caused by the pandemic and half of respondents felt stressed about their work.1

Elsevier and the US-UK Fulbright Commission remain committed to recognizing and rewarding outstanding young researchers that are making a significant contribution to their field of research, especially during this challenging time, and also recognizing the institutions enabling their work.

The UK Early Career Researcher Awards program comprises two award categories:

  • Recognition early career researchers across six research disciplines. Winners are chosen by an expert panel of judges based on their profiles in Scopus, (Elsevier's curated abstract and citation database).
  • The Researchers' Choice Communication Award (RCCA) recognizes early career researchers with excellent communication skills.

The six winners of the Scopus Early Career Researcher Award 2020 are:

  • Arts and Humanities: Dr. Carl Öhman, from the University of Oxford, who has researched areas including digital ethics and data preservation. 
  • Biochemistry, Genetics, Molecular Biology: Dr. Yasunori Watanabe, from the University of Oxford, who has researched areas including HIV and coronavirus pathobiology.
  • Environmental Science: Dr. Iwona Bisaga, from University College London and Loughborough University, who has conducted research on topics such as energy access and sustainable development.
  • Medicine: Lewis Steell, from the University of Glasgow, who has explored areas including physical activity and cardiovascular risk and risk factors for obesity and type 2 diabetes, in his research.
  • Physical Sciences: Dr. Matthew Hamer, from the University of Manchester, who has researched various aspects of condensed matter physics.
  • Social Sciences: Dr. Lisa Bardach, who recently attended the University of York and has conducted research in educational psychology with a specific focus on students' and teachers' cognitive and non-cognitive characteristics (e.g., motivation), the role of teachers and teaching quality in promoting students' adaptive development, and teacher selection, recruitment and professional development.

The winner of the Researchers' Choice Communication Award 2020 is:

