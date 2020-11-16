CAPREIT Announces November 2020 Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its November 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The November distribution will be payable on December 15, 2020 to Unitholders of record on November 30, 2020.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.