 

Quorum Expands Government of Canada Partnership

DealerMine Division selected to participate in the Accelerated Growth Service Initiative

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum") announced today that its DealerMine division has been selected to participate in the Government of Canada’s Accelerated Growth Service (“AGS”) initiative. This has expanded Quorum’s partnership with the Government as both XSellerator and DealerMine are now AGS partners.

AGS is a Government of Canada initiative that includes the four provincial governments in Atlantic Canada and coordinates government support for high growth companies in areas such as financing, advisory support, export and innovation services.

“We are delighted our DealerMine division is now a partner in the AGS program in Atlantic Canada as it will be a more efficient way for us collaborate with the Federal and Provincial governments,” said Maury Marks, Quorum’s President and CEO. “Through the AGS initiative, DealerMine will be able to accelerate its marketing, sales, customer service and development plans and collectively find government programs to support our efforts.”

Acting as a ‘one-stop shop’ model, each participating company partners with a designated AGS client lead, supported by one representative from each participating government department. The AGS team, in partnership with the company, identifies growth opportunities and collaborates with the company including connecting the company to other government departments and third-party organizations.

More information can be found on the Government of Canada website at: www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/117.nsf/eng/home

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

  • XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.
  • DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.
  • Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing (DR), improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions fee.
  • Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.  

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Maury Marks
403-777-0036
Investors@QuorumDMS.com

﻿PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0e73183-e479-409a-9443- ...


