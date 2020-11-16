 

New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), ( the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $2,182,000 or ($0.43) per share, compared to a net loss of $2,320,000 or ($0.45) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded net revenue from continuing operations of $82,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $2,100,000. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $22,000 from continuing operations and a loss of $2,342,000 from discontinued operations.

On August 31, 2020 the Company sold its entire oil and gas operation for $85,000 to an independent third party. In prior years the Company has accrued a liability of $2,745,000 to plug and abandon the existing wells. This obligation was assumed by the buyer. Upon the sale of the wells the Company recorded a gain of $2,138,000.

In September 2019 the Company wrote down the accounting value of its oil and gas reserves by $2,285,000.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 the Company reported other income of $84,000 which represents a tax refund for taxes paid in prior years.

The Company continues to own approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. Located on the land are four structures totaling approximately 53,000 square feet. Of this total area the main industrial / office building contains approximately 24,800 square feet of which approximately 16,000 square feet is leased at a rate of $101,000 per annum.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

(unaudited) 

(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
   September 30,
2020 		December 31,
2019
   (unaudited) (audited)
Assets
  
Current assets
 Cash and cash equivalents

 $

                       42

 

 $

                      22

 Current portion notes receivable (including $3,578 and $4,005 due to related parties in 2020 and 2019)

 

                     3,618

 

 

                    4,046

 Other current assets

 

                        104

 

 

                         -  

Total current assets

 

                     3,764

 

 

                    4,068

     
        
Property and equipment, net of depreciation      
 Land, buildings and equipment 

 

                        659

 

 

                       668

     
Assets held for sale

 

                          -  

 

 

                       840

 
Other  assets 

 

                        181

 

 

                       214

       
Total assets

 $

                  4,604

 

 $

                 5,790

 

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
(unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
 
September 30,
 2020 		December 31,
 2019
 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
    
Current liabilities    
    Accounts payable  (includes $32 and $180 due to related parties in 2020 and 2019)

 $

                         39

 

 $

                    226

 

    Accrued expenses 

 

                            18

 

 

                         20

 

    Current portion of long term debt

 

                            40

 

 

                         44

 

Total current liabilities

 

                            97

 

 

 

                       290

 

      
Long-term debt          
    Notes payable less current portion

 

                          150

 

 

 

                       177

 

   
 Liabilities of assets held for sale

 

                            -

 

 

 

                    2,914

 

   
Total liabilities

 

                          247

 

 

 

                    3,381

 

            
Stockholders' equity          
    Preferred stock, Series B

 

                              1

 

 

 

                          1

 

Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

                            51

 

 

 

                         51

 

    Additional paid-in capital

 

                     63,579

 

 

 

                  63,579

 

    Accumulated deficit

 

                    (59,274

)

 

 

                 (61,222

)

            
Total Shareholder Equity

 

                       4,357

 

 

 

                    2,409

 

            
Total liabilities & equity

 $

                    4,604

 

 $

                 5,790

 

 

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
For the Three Months ended September 30,  For the Nine Months ended September 30, 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue      
Rent

 $

           25

 

 

 $

               25

 

 

 $

          76

 

 

 $

             76

 

        
        
Operating expenses      
Operating expenses

 

15

 

 

17

 

 

46

 

 

53

 

Corporate general and administrative

 

65

 

 

92

 

 

296

 

 

314

 

Total operating expenses

 

80

 

 

109

 

 

342

 

 

 

367

 

    Operating loss

 

(55

)

 

(84

)

 

(266

)

 

(291

)

       
          
Other income (expense)
Interest income from related parties

 

54

 

 

60

 

 

172

 

 

180

 

Interest Income from third parties

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

12

 

 

12

 

Interest expense

 

(3

)

 

(3

)

 

(9

)

 

(12

)

 Income other

 

83

 

 

46

 

 

83

 

 

199

 

Other income

 

137

 

 

106

 

 

258

 

 

379

 

 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

82

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

88

 

 
Discontinued Operations
Gain (loss) from discontinued operations 

 

(38

)

 

(2,342

)

 

(182

)

 

(2,423

)

Gain (loss) from disposal of Oil & Gas Operations

 

2,138

 

 

 

               -

 

 

 

2,138

 

 

 

                -

 

 

2,100

 

 

         (2,342

)

 

1,956

 

 

          (2,423

)

   
Net income  (loss) applicable to common shares

 

2,182

 

 

(2,320

)

 

1,948

 

 

(2,335

)

             
Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted

 $

        0.43

 

 

 $

          (0.45

)

 

 $

          0.38

 

 

 $

           (0.45

)

 
 
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic

 

5,132

 

 

5,132

 

 

5,132

 

 

5,132

 

 



