B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II and Eos Energy Storage Complete Business Combination

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE: BMRG, BMRG WS, BMRG.U) (“BMRG”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) (“B. Riley Financial”), and Eos Energy Storage, LLC, a leading manufacturer of safe, reliable, low-cost zinc battery storage systems, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. The business combination has a projected pro forma market capitalization of approximately $500 million.

Upon completion of the business combination, the combined company was renamed Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos" or the "Company"). Beginning November 17, 2020, the Company's shares of common stock and warrants will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbols "EOSE" and “EOSEW”, respectively.

Eos's executive management team will continue to be led by Joe Mastrangelo, who will serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, who will serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. The Company's board of directors will be comprised of Joe Mastrangelo, Russell Stidolph, chairman of the board since 2018, Dan Shribman, B. Riley Financial’s Chief Investment Officer and BMRG’s former Chief Executive Officer, Alex Dimitrief, former President and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric’s Global Growth Organization, Dr. Krishna Singh, founder of Holtec International, Marian “Mimi” Walters, Chief Commercial Officer for Leading Edge Power Solutions, LLC and Audrey Zibelman, Chief Executive Officer at the Australian Energy Market Operator.

“This milestone is the culmination of more than a decade of commitment to addressing the world’s energy storage challenges,” said Mr. Mastrangelo. “We have a proven, safe and sustainable storage solution that’s ready to help accelerate and scale the clean energy transition. We are grateful to the B. Riley team for their partnership and support over these last few months and we look forward to sharing our progress with our shareholders as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

"In Eos we found an ideal partner to complete this business combination," said Mr. Shribman. "The market opportunity for Eos is extremely promising. They are a mission-driven organization focused on accelerating clean energy adoption, and importantly, they have the technology to make this happen. We wouldn’t have been able to close this transaction so quickly without the tireless work of the entire Eos team as well as the continued support of our financial partners and shareholders. We’re proud to be a strategic partner as Eos looks toward a bright future ahead.”

