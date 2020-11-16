 

Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

16.11.2020, 23:20   

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast-growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced the proposed registered underwritten public offering (the “Notes Offering”) by the Company of its convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) and the proposed registered underwritten public offering (the “ADS Offering,” and together with the Notes Offering, the “Offerings”) of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing four Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.000005 per share.

The Company proposes to offer US$1,750 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, subject to market and other conditions. The Company also intends to grant the underwriters in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$250 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments. The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company. The Notes will mature on December 1, 2025, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The Company may not redeem the Notes prior to December 6, 2023 unless certain tax-related events occur. On or after December 6, 2023, the Company may redeem for cash all or part of the Notes, at its option, if the last reported sale price of the Company’s ADSs has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect on (i) each of at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately prior to the date the Company provides notice of redemption, and (ii) the trading day immediately preceding the date the Company sends such notice. Holders of the Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their Notes in cash on December 1, 2023 or in the event of certain fundamental changes. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding June 1, 2025, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver to such converting holders, as the case may be, cash, the Company’s ADSs (plus cash in lieu of a fractional ADS), or a combination of cash and ADSs, at its election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes.

