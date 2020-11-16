 

Lithium Americas Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

16.11.2020, 23:20  |  69   |   |   

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated October 20, 2020 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 19, 2020.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") has reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Lithium Americas’ unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which are available on the Company’s website and SEDAR. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

Caucharí-Olaroz Lithium Project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”):

  • Construction activities at Caucharí-Olaroz are underway with enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
  • As of September 30, 2020, $458 million (81%) of the $565 million budgeted capital expenditure were committed including $347 million (61%) spent.
  • Significant progress has been made on the lime plant, SX plant, concrete works on the carbonate plant units and solar evaporation ponds.
  • All critical equipment remains on track to be delivered by the end of 2020.
  • Based on the current remobilization plan, which follows health and safety guidelines requiring a reduced workforce at site, the Company expects construction to be complete by the end of 2021 with production in early 2022.

Thacker Pass Lithium Project (“Thacker Pass”):

  • Permitting continues as planned with all major permits expected to be received by the end of Q1 2021.
  • The draft Environmental Impact Statement was released by the Bureau of Land Management with the 45-day public comment period completed in September 2020.
  • In September 2020, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development unanimously approved tax abatements for Thacker Pass which are expected to be granted for the first phase of the construction period. The tax abatements total $9 million and include partial sales, property and payroll tax abatements.
  • The process testing facility in Reno, Nevada continues to operate with COVID-19 protocols in place.
  • Over 15,000 kg of high-quality lithium sulphate has been produced at the process testing facility.
  • Based on discussions with potential customers and joint venture partners, the Company is continuing to assess changes to the parameters of its definitive feasibility study to target a higher production capacity than the 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent and revised product mix. The Company expects to provide an update on the definitive feasibility study in early 2021.
  • The Company continues to explore financing options for Thacker Pass’ construction, including the possibility of a joint venture partner.
