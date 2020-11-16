 

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ending September 30, 2020

Management to host conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020.  All dollar amounts below are in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

Second quarter fiscal 2021 financial highlights:

  • The Company achieved revenue of $23.6 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, versus $16.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, mostly driven by the acquisition of IXINITY. Over $3 million in revenue from IXINITY sales, which was originally expected to be realized in September 2020, was instead realized in October 2020 due to a delay in receipt of finished product from the Company’s contract manufacturing partner. The delay in receipt of finished product was a result of a common regulatory process that did not impact IXINITY, but temporarily interrupted the Company’s partner’s ability to release shipments for any of their clients. The product was shipped in October 2020 and the revenue has been recognized in the fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2020.
  • Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 46.6% from 64.4% for the same period last year, as the Company continues to leverage its platform and significantly increase its revenue with only modest increases to operating expenses.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $3.0 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA would have been higher but was impacted by the aforementioned delayed shipment of IXINITY, which has been recognized in the fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2020.
  • Achieved operating income of $0.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million for the same period last year.
  • Available liquidity of $9.8 million at September 30, 2020.

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “We continued to generate solid growth and achieved $3.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year, despite the temporary impact of a delayed IXINITY shipment, which has been recognized in our fiscal third quarter of 2021. Importantly, we continue to witness solid performances from Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. At the same time, we have decreased our SG&A considerably as a percentage of revenues by leveraging our North American infrastructure. Over the trailing twelve months, our revenues have grown to $93 million and we achieved Adjusted EBITDA* of $12.9 million over the same period. These figures only partially reflect the impact of our acquisition of IXINITY, which closed in February of this year. Moreover, we are off to a very strong start in the fiscal third quarter and remain highly encouraged by the outlook for the second half of fiscal 2021.”

