 

MariMed Introduces Nature’s Heritage RSO Capsules

  • First RSO capsules from Nature’s Heritage
  • Manufactured in 5 mg, 25 mg, and 100 mg doses
  • Available at Panacea Wellness and other dispensaries in Massachusetts

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its commitment to innovation in medical cannabis therapies, MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”) announced the product release of “RSO” capsules from the Company’s proprietary cannabis flower and concentrate brand, Nature’s Heritage. The capsules are made with powderized RSO and are available in 5 mg, 25 mg, and 100 mg doses at the Company’s Panacea Wellness dispensary and other dispensaries in Massachusetts.

RSO is a high-THC cannabis oil reported to have positive results for patients managing a variety of medical conditions and their side effects. The RSO name is homage to the Canadian cannabis activist, Rick Simpson, who created the oil to treat his skin cancer after reading a 1975 Journal of the National Cancer Institute study about the efficacy of high doses of THC in cancer treatment. RSO has a thick consistency and is traditionally incorporated into foods or beverages for ingestion or used as a topical directly on affected areas.

“MariMed’s scientists improved upon Rick Simpson’s original process to create Nature’s Heritage’s RSO capsules for medical cannabis patients seeking a more convenient and effective way to ingest RSO,” explained Tim Shaw, chief operating officer at MariMed. “Our powderized capsules make RSO treatments discreet, familiar, and easy to administer. The positive feedback from patients about this simplified dosing has been extremely positive.”

Nature’s Heritage RSO capsules will soon be introduced in Maryland, Delaware, and other states. RSO is also available from Nature’s Heritage in its traditional oil form. To learn more about Nature’s Heritage cannabis flower and concentrates, visit naturesheritagecannabis.com.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

