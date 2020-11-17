 

Mason Graphite Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. IIROC monitors continuous trading in all listed issuers.

The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in volume or price. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About Mason Graphite
Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

For more information: www.masongraphite.com

Mason Graphite Inc.
Ana Rodrigues at info@masongraphite.com or 1 514 289-3580
Head Office: 3030, boulevard Le Carrefour, suite 600, Laval, Quebec, Canada, H7T 2P5

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


