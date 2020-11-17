Luxfer Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the report highlights the ways in which Luxfer is supporting its customers, employees, and communities to help drive positive environmental and social progress around the world.

“Despite the challenges that the world has faced in 2020, Luxfer will continue delivering the products that our customers rely on to minimize the environmental impacts of their operations while also tackling our own,” said Alok Maskara, CEO of Luxfer. “ESG is here to stay, and it is important to us that our shareholders and stakeholders have an understanding of where Luxfer is now and where we want to be in the future.”