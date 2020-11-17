Central Garden & Pet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) (“Central”), a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, will announce results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 ended September 26, 2020 on Monday, November 23 after the close of trading. In conjunction with the earnings release, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results and to provide a general business update. The conference call will be accessible via the internet from the company’s website.

To access the webcast link, log on to http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) using conference ID# 13711013. A replay of the call will be available for three days by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415 (domestic and international) and entering conference ID# 13711013.