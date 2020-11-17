Zosano Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted a stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of Zosano’s common stock to a new employee as an inducement award.



The stock option has an exercise price of $0.4777 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Zosano’s common stock on November 16, 2020. 25% of the shares underlying the option will vest on November 16, 2021, and 1/48th of the total shares will vest monthly thereafter, subject to continued service.