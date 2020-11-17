 

Rackspace Technology Global Announces Pricing of $550 Million Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 00:31  |  51   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its offering of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") at an issue price of 100.000%. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 1, 2020, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the refinancing of all of the Company’s outstanding 8.625% Senior Notes due 2024 and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Rackspace Technology Safe Harbor Statement: 

Some of the statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. The forward-looking statements made in this release reflect the Company’s intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Known risks include, among others, the risks included in Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because actual results could differ materially from the Company’s intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this press release with caution. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
ir@rackspace.com


Rackspace Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Global Announces Pricing of $550 Million Notes Offering SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its offering of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") at an issue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Rackspace Technology Global Announces Proposed $550 Million Notes Offering
16.11.20
Rackspace Technology Global Announces Tender Offer for its 8.625% Senior Notes due 2024
12.11.20
Mit Multicloud-Diensten von Rackspace Technology kann Plus500 über 3 Millionen Transaktionen pro Monat sicher abwickeln
12.11.20
Multicloud services from Rackspace Technology enables Plus500 to securely manage over 3 million trades every month
10.11.20
Rackspace Technology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
10.11.20
Rackspace Technology kündigt virtuellen runden Tisch mit AWS und International Air Transport Association zur Strategiereihe „Cloud und Innovation Thought Leadership“ an
09.11.20
Rackspace Technology Announces Cloud and Innovation Thought Leadership Strategy Series Virtual Roundtable with AWS and International Air Transport Association
06.11.20
Rackspace Technology und AutoPets revolutionieren Tierpflege mit IoT-Lösung
05.11.20
Rackspace Technology and AutoPets Reimagine Pet Care with IoT Solution
03.11.20
Rackspace Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on Tuesday, November 10, 2020