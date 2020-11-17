SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc., Jelly Belly, Corp. & JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Launch Holiday Toys & Treats Giveaway to Affected Families of the California & Pacific Northwest Wildfires

SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc., JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) and Jelly Belly Corp. announced today that they are teaming up once again this holiday season to provide toys and treats to children affected by the recent catastrophic wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest.

“Our recent Halloween toy and costume drive was a tremendous success,” said Gregg Clifford, President and CEO of SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. “But with the continued aftermath of these unprecedented fires, and the country battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to continue to help children during the upcoming holidays. Our children should not have their holiday season ruined by the effects of the wildfires and other challenges faced in our country. Our hope is that this holiday toys and treats drive will lead to a joyous holiday season for children and families in need. We are so thankful to our partners JAKKS Pacific and Jelly Belly for their incredible and generous contributions to make this happen.”

“It’s truly our pleasure to continue to contribute what we can during these very challenging times. We are grateful for our partnership with Gregg and SunPoint Public Adjusters, and proud of the shared initiative to ensure a happy holiday season for families that have endured a difficult year,” said Jared Wolfson, JAKKS Pacific SVP Media & Entertainment.

“The recent wildfires have had a profound impact on so many families throughout the West. We are pleased to partner with SunPoint and JAKKS Pacific to provide JellyBelly treats to brighten the lives of children coping with the tragic loss of their homes,” said Lisa Rowland Brasher, President and CEO, Jelly Belly Candy Company.

If your family has been displaced, or home has been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy as a result of the recent West Coast firestorms, please visit the SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. website at (www.sunpoint.us) and click on the holiday toys and treats giveaway link and fill in the information. The deadline for submittals is December 15, 2020. You will be contacted directly so that packages can be delivered to your children prior to the holidays. We are also hoping to create a collage of all the children having fun this holiday season, and encourage all parents to take photos of their children enjoying their toys and treats and post throughout social media using hashtag #happyholidays2020 and tag SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc., JAKKS Pacific, and Jelly Belly – there is a place on the form to let us know if you would like your child/children included in the collage.