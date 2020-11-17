 

Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with Acquisition of New California Property

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it is extending its long-term real estate relationship with Kings Garden Inc. (Kings Garden), one of California’s top cannabis producers, with the acquisition of a Southern California property, which comprises approximately 192,000 square feet of industrial space.

The purchase price for the property was approximately $25.4 million (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease at the property with Kings Garden, which intends to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution facility upon completion of redevelopment. Kings Garden is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $25.0 million. Including this property, IIP leases six properties to Kings Garden, representing approximately 364,000 square feet of industrial space and a total commitment (including purchase prices and commitments to fund tenant improvements, but excluding transaction costs) of approximately $95.0 million.

“Kings Garden is one of the preeminent operators in California, and has pioneered industry best practices to develop the highest quality and consistency in its cannabis products,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “We are thrilled to expand our long-term real estate partnership and support Kings Garden in significantly enhancing their capacity through redevelopment of this new facility to Kings Garden’s exacting environmental controls and specifications.”

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“IIP has been a powerful partner for us, enabling us to expand operations in the largest cannabis market in the world,” said Michael King, Chairman and CEO of Kings Garden. “Kings Garden prides itself on working with only the best and IIP is on a different level from all others, working collaboratively with us to facilitate a smooth transaction. Our partnership with IIP provides us with strategic, non-dilutive capital to continue to leverage our expertise as purveyors of world-class cannabis products, to further increase our reach to patients and customers throughout California. We expect this new facility to increase our production capacity by more than double, adding approximately 50,000 pounds of finished cannabis on an annual basis.”

