The Flowr Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Date & Amendments to Convertible Debentures and Early Conversion

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“ Flowr ” or the “ Company ”) today announces that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday November 24 th , which will be followed by a conference call and webcast to review these results on Tuesday November 24 th , at 5:30pm Eastern Time.

Webcast: flowrcorp.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7384863



Conference call and webcast replay details are as follows:

Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367

Toll/International: 1-416-621-4642

Passcode: 7384863

Webcast Replay: flowrcorp.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

The telephone replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on January 12, 2021.

Amendments to Convertible Debentures and Early Conversion

The Company also announces today that it is proposing to amend the terms of its 10.0% subordinated secured convertible debentures due April 27, 2024 in the aggregate principal amount of $21,579,000 (the “Debentures”).

Pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement between the Company and Terrace Global Inc. (“Terrace Global”) dated October 19, 2020 (the “Arrangement Agreement”), Flowr and Terrace Global agreed that as a condition precedent to closing to the arrangement (the “Arrangement”) certain insiders of Flowr will convert at least $11.9 million aggregate principal amount of the Debentures. Assuming that all of the Debentures are exchanged, it would result in the issuance of 62,311,399 common shares in the capital of Flowr (“Common Shares”).

Subject to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), the proposed amendments (collectively, the “Debenture Amendments”) will entitle holders of Debentures (each a “Debentureholder”) who elect to convert Debentures held during the period (the “Early Conversion Period”) commencing on the effective date of the Debenture Amendments and expiring at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the business immediately preceding the effective date (the “Early Conversion Deadline”) of the Arrangement to convert each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures plus all accrued and unpaid interest from the issue date of the Debentures to the conversion date thereof, resulting in the issuance of 2,887 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of Debenture (such 2,887 Common Shares being issued in respect of the conversion of the principal amount of Debentures plus the accrued and unpaid interest, hereafter, the “Early Conversion Opportunity”). The Company will issue a subsequent press release announcing the start of the Early Conversion Period once the Debenture Amendments are made effective.