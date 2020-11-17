 

GTWI Responds to RRC Gas Flaring Reduction Moves

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 04:28  |  34   |   |   

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI), (the “Company”), an advanced gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) technology development company, today responds to the November 4, 2020 Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) announcement aimed at further reducing flaring from oil and gas sites across the state.

The agency’s commissioners announced approval of revamped exceptions associated with Statewide Rule 32 which states that “all gas from any oil well, gas well, gas gathering system, gas plant or other gas handling equipment shall be utilized for purposes and uses authorized by law.”

RRC commissioners approved a revamped Form R-32 used for exceptions to Rule 32. Among the changes are a reduction in the period of time for a flaring exception, and incentives for operators that deploy technologies to reduce the amount of gas flared, as well as more strict reporting requirements.

GWTI offers a modular, relocatable, technology solution that converts flared gas into valuable end products including liquid fuel, water, and long chain organic hydrocarbons which was developed in conjunction with the University of Texas at Arlington. The patented technology has the potential to reduce flaring in Texas as well as to transform the global energy landscape by facilitating the conversion of previously uneconomic and often polluting natural gas into valuable fuels and chemicals.

Kent Harer, GWTI CEO stated that "GWTI has devoted itself over the last ten years to develop and prove this technology based on proprietary processes and procedures to perfect its clean fuels gas-to-liquids solution. We are pleased to offer this unique technology solution to support Texas’ efforts to reduce gas flaring. GWTI’s solution not only reduces or eliminates gas flaring, it also facilitates the monetization of the source gas paying for itself.”

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., is engaged in the research and development of proprietary GTL syngas conversion systems that can be scaled to meet oil and gas field production requirements. The Company’s patented technology has been integrated into its recently completed first-generation commercial G-Reformer unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas. When combined with a FT reactor and catalyst, G-Reformer units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and biomass to produce fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol. When derived from natural gas, these fuels are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels. For additional information about the Company, visit www.gwtechinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, those associated with the uncertainty of obtaining future technology licensing agreements or sales, and those related to the ability of the Company to: (i) integrate the Company’s technology with existing plant technologies, (ii) produce and sell liquid fuels from such facility, and (iii) receive certification of the Company’s intellectual property. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

###

Investors & Analysts Contact:
Greenway Investor Relations
800-289-2515
ir@gwtechinc.com
SEC filings can be found at:
http://gwtechinc.com/SEC-filings/

For more information, visit GWTI's website: www.gwtechinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTWI Responds to RRC Gas Flaring Reduction Moves ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI), (the “Company”), an advanced gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) technology development company, today responds to the November 4, 2020 Texas Railroad Commission …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...