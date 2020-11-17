 

New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- In a weekly government programme, the Commonwealth of Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit updated viewers on the anticipated international airport, funded by the popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. According to the PM, around 411 acres have been acquired to build the airport with compensation to landowners expected to be completed by the end of the month. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2021. PM Skerrit also noted that once completed, the airport will have the capacity to accept long-haul flights and thus improve air access to the island.

Before the global lockdowns, Dominica was witnessing an emerging eco-tourism sector that received international acclaim. The island's real estate options had garnered the attention of publications like Travel + Leisure, Caribbean Travel Awards and Conde Nast Traveller. Additionally, Dominica's tourism sector has been bolstered in recent years, thanks to the island's CBI Programme. The Programme has helped fund globally renowned brands like Hilton and Kempinski on its shores while also bolstering unique boutique resorts like Secret Bay.

During the television programme, PM Skerrit highlighted several sectors the airport will improve. "Our international airport will allow us to get our goods to market quicker, increase the scope of markets open to us, and promote the diversification of our economy," he said.

Since 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme has been supporting investors and their families in acquiring second citizenship once they make an economic contribution to the host nation. Under Dominica's CBI, there are two channels of investment available to applicants: a one-time contribution to the government fund or buying into selected real estate options. After undergoing diligent vetting procedures, successful applicants gain access to increased travel freedom to approximately 140 countries and territories and the right to live and work in the country. Furthermore, investors can also pass down their citizenship for generations to come, establishing a legacy for you and your family.

For over two decades, Dominica's CBI Programme has enjoyed success, particularly in the Middle East, providing solutions for high net-worth individuals who are seeking safety, security and stability. Dominica also enjoys a fruitful relationship with the United Arab Emirates and earlier this year established an embassy in Abu Dhabi to better service investors looking to emigrate to the Caribbean nation.

