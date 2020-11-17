 

Buckreef Test Plant Supports Production Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corp. (TSX: TNX); (NYSE American: TRX) (“Tanzanian Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the 5tph (tons per hour) test plant. As previously reported the plant reached commercial production of gold on June 17, 2020. Since then the plant has operated continuously 7 days a week with two 12-hour shifts per day and has produced a total of 427.9 oz of gold. Here are some of the key performance metrics in the period June 30, 2020 to October 30,2020:

  • 250,810 tons of waste and topsoil removed and stockpiled
  • 21,900 tons of ore mined
  • 10,040 tons ore crushed - wet
  • 9,078 tons ore milled - dry
  • 137 total days operated
  • plant availability has ranged from 73.1% to 94.6 %
  • the average recovery has been quiet steady at 82%

The 5tph oxide test plant has been a substantial success on several levels. First, operation of the plant to date proves the viability of the Buckreef Gold Project (“Buckreef”) to produce gold and therefore provides a considerable de-risking of the mine building efforts at Buckreef. A number of important tests have been conducted providing data for the operation and confirming the flowsheet for expansion of the processing plant to the rate of 40tph (15,000 oz. to 20,000 oz. of gold production per year). The main tests to date are:

  • Retention times & associated cyanide and lime consumption
  • Grind-leach tests & grind media consumption
  • Impact of aeration/oxidation
  • Optimizing elution
  • Effect of preg-robbing, these tests are still in progress

Additionally, the plant has been used to train and develop a crew that will be ready to operate the larger 40tph plant when it comes online. Start-up and operation of the test plant has provided months of experience in: (i) understanding the oxide deposit; (ii) areas of mining and earth moving; (iii) stockpile management; (iv) grade blending control; (v) equipment and materials procurement; (vi) local content regulations; (vii) security; and more. The Company has initiated construction of a large tailings facility to accommodate the targeted expansion of the oxide plant.

