eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into India

One of the Fastest-growing Real Estate Platforms Extends Opportunity to Over 1 Million Agents in India Market

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, today announced it has expanded its collaborative, cloud-based real estate brokerage model into India, under the eXp India banner. The addition of residential and commercial brokerage operations in India represents the fifth international expansion for the company, which is headquartered in the United States. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa, with more than 38,000 agents across the globe.



eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with revenue share and equity ownership opportunities. The partnership model also offers proprietary marketing resources, including the company’s cloud-based virtual environment and customized technology platform that enhances virtual prospecting, sales, training and communications for agents.