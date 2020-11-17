 

Grieg Seafood releases third quarter 2020 results and presents plan for enhanced value creation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 06:00  |  33   |   |   

Today, Grieg Seafood ASA releases its report for the third quarter 2020. At the same time, the company presents an update on its ambitions, strategy and priorities in a capital markets update.

Third quarter highlights

  • Harvest volume of 21 201 tonnes (21 028 tonnes in Q3 2019)
  • Negative EBIT before fair value adjustment of NOK 192 million (+143 million)
  • Negative EBIT/kg of NOK 9.0 (+6.8)
  • Disrupted markets with low spot prices had a negative impact by NOK 92 million on earnings in the quarter compared to corresponding quarter in 2019
  • Good performance in Rogaland and Finnmark, total EBIT/kg NOK 9.9 (11.2)
  • Shetland profitability negatively impacted by NOK 150 million from Skye and Grieg Seafood decided to cease its operations on Isle of Skye

Commenting on the company’s performance in Q3, CEO Andreas Kvame, said:

“The third quarter was challenging for Grieg Seafood. Effects of the Covid-19 impacted price achievements negatively in all markets and we experienced operational challenges out of the ordinary on Isle of Skye. On the other hand, our Norwegian regions delivered good results in the quarter. Progress is made at our recently acquired greenfield project in Newfoundland, and healthy fish are growing in our new hatchery. However, to lower risk in the initial phase of the project, we have decided to defer the construction of the first post-smolt unit to 2023, without causing delay to our target of harvesting 15 000 tonnes in 2025.”

Capital markets update: Value creation through improvement and growth

“In 2020, we have not been able to deliver on our ambitions. Grieg Seafood has a clear goal of creating value and we are taking decisive action and implementing measures to improve our performance the coming years. We will reduce cost per unit in all regions supported by cost effective and sustainable farming methods and profitably grow our salmon production by around 45% towards 2025”, commented CEO Andreas Kvame.

The highlights from the presentation

  • Focus on high potential regions of Norway and Canada. Initiative to divest Shetland assets
  • Targeting average farming cost below NOK 40/kg in Norway and below CAD 7/kg in British Columbia, which is 10-15% below current levels
  • Introduce cost and efficiency measures in the areas of smolt infrastructure development, improve fish health and welfare, focus on preventative farming practices and execute value chain repositioning
  • Targeting production of 100 000 tonnes in 2022 and 130 000 tonnes in 2025. Adjusting for the initiated divestment of the Shetland assets, this corresponds with the previously announced ambition to produce 150 000 tonnes in 2025. The production target of 90 000 tonnes in 2020 is maintained
  • Total investments next five years to reach 130 000 tonnes in 2025 is estimated to be NOK 2,6 billion (excluding biomass and maintenance) 
  • Grieg Seafood shall maintain sufficient financial capacity to execute the growth strategy. The company presents a solid projected cash generation in the medium- to high-price scenarios and even in a low-price scenario of NOK 50 per kg the next five years, the growth investments are projected to be funded
  • In the short term, the company is pursuing three potential sources of capital
    • Extending a current bridge loan to after a divestment of Shetland assets
    • Continue a dialog with GIEK on financing of the Newfoundland project
    • Following the successful issue of a Green bond in June, Grieg Seafood intends to actively utilize the bond market
  • Grieg Seafood reiterates its goal to provide a competitive dividend pay-out over time

Presentation

Seite 1 von 2
Grieg Seafood Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grieg Seafood releases third quarter 2020 results and presents plan for enhanced value creation Today, Grieg Seafood ASA releases its report for the third quarter 2020. At the same time, the company presents an update on its ambitions, strategy and priorities in a capital markets update. Third quarter highlights Harvest volume of 21 201 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Grieg Seafood ASA: Presentation of third quarter 2020 results and capital market update
21.10.20
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.20
24
Grieg Seafood - noch eine norwegische Lachsaktie