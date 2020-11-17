Norsk Hydro Ex. dividend NOK 1.25 today
Investor contact:
The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex. dividend of NOK 1.25 as from today, 17 November 2020.
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
