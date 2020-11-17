DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Operational business remains robust in the COVID 19 pandemic - key figures further improved 17.11.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Rental income up 9.5% to EUR 65.8 million (9M 2019: EUR 60.1 million)

- FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) rises significantly by 23.1% to EUR 30.1 million (9M 2019: EUR 24.5 million)

- High letting performance of 110,000 sqm lowers EPRA vacancy rate to 8.4% (9M 2019: 10.9%) with almost constant WALT of 4.7 years

- Financing costs reduced to 1.75% - Loan to value at 49.9% after dividend payment within target corridor

- CEO Ingo Hartlief: "Despite the renewed corona restrictions, we confirm our 2020 guidance for rental income and FFO I."

Langen, 17 November 2020. Despite the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the operating business of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) developed overall robustly during the first nine months of the current year and showed a stable, positive trend as of 30 September 2020. The consistent implementation of the "REALize Potential" strategy, the extensive refinancing and the contribution to earnings made by the acquisitions in the previous year and in March 2020 form the basis for the positive development of DEMIRE. Those achievements are also the key to the medium-term growth of the company.

Rental income and FFO increased - liquidity buffer expanded

The DEMIRE Group's rental income increased by 9.5% in the first nine months of 2020 and amounted to EUR 65.8 million, compared to EUR 60.1 million in the same period of the previous year. At the same time, net rental income improved to EUR 54.0 million compared to EUR 48.9 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to rental increases and the purchase of properties, although property sales had a counteracting effect. The like-for-like rental trend also shows a positive development despite the restrictions on economic activity caused by the pandemic. Although the figure fell marginally year-on-year due to a one-off contract adjustment in favour of the largest tenant, it nevertheless increased by 1.2% after adjustment for this effect.