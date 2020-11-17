 

Press news Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Announces Publication of Large Multi-Center Comparison Study with Idylla MSI Assay Showing Very Low Failure Rates and Excellent Concordance with Reference Methods

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 07:00  |  74   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

17 November 2020, 07:00 CET


Biocartis Announces Publication of Large Multi-Center Comparison Study with Idylla MSI Assay Showing Very Low Failure Rates and Excellent Concordance with Reference Methods

Mechelen, Belgium, 17 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the publication of a global multi-center real world study1 with its Idylla MSI Assay. This multi-center study is the largest so far for Biocartis and demonstrates excellent performance of the Idylla MSI Assay2 with a very low failure rate.

In this real-world global study, 44 clinical centers performed Idylla MSI testing on 1,301 archived colorectal cancer FFPE3 tissue sections. Idylla results were compared against routine diagnostic testing in those sites, demonstrating excellent concordance with immunohistochemistry (96%4) and routine molecular methods (98%)5. Additionally, the failure rate of the Idylla MSI Assay was very low (0.23%; 3/1301), underlining the robustness of the Idylla MSI Assay.

Microsatellite instability (MSI) is the result of inactivation of the body’s so-called DNA mismatch repair (MMR) system. Consequently, errors that normally spontaneously occur during DNA replication are no longer corrected, contributing to tumor growth and evolution. Microsatellite instability (MSI) is present in 15–20% of primary colorectal cancers and MSI status is assessed to detect Lynch syndrome6, guide adjuvant chemotherapy, determine prognosis, and use as a companion test for checkpoint blockade inhibitors. Traditionally, MSI status is determined by immunohistochemistry7 or molecular diagnostic testing methods. Although it is recommended for all colorectal, endometrial and several other cancers8, MSI testing remains underused today since current methods are highly complex.

The fully automated Idylla MSI Test9 (CE-IVD) was developed to overcome these drawbacks and provides information on the MSI status10 within approximately 150 minutes from just one slice of FFPE tumor tissue, without the need for a reference sample.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “We are pleased with this very large and strong data set for our Idylla MSI Test. MSI is increasingly used as a biomarker that guides therapies or determines prognosis for a growing number of cancers. We believe that the unique aspects of the Idylla MSI Test, which clearly shows great advantages over current MSI testing methods on the market, could enable a broader penetration of MSI testing. Very large, global studies such as these really contribute to show the unique features of our Idylla MSI Test.”

Seite 1 von 4
BIOCARTIS GROUP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press news Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Announces Publication of Large Multi-Center Comparison Study with Idylla MSI Assay Showing Very Low Failure Rates and Excellent Concordance with Reference Methods PRESS RELEASE 17 November 2020, 07:00 CET Biocartis Announces Publication of Large Multi-Center Comparison Study with Idylla MSI Assay Showing Very Low Failure Rates and Excellent Concordance with Reference Methods Mechelen, Belgium, 17 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Ten Idylla Studies to be Published at Virtual AMP (US) Annual Meeting
12.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS Q3 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE
10.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces CE-marking of its Fully Automated Idylla SARS-CoV-2 Test
03.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in Critical Illness
03.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and GeneproDx To Collaborate on Fully Automated ThyroidPrint test on Idylla
29.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
29.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on the partnership with Exact Sciences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
9
Biocartis, eine vielversprechende Aktie?!