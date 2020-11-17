 

Flex LNG Q3, 2020 Earnings Release

November 17, 2020 - Hamilton, Bermuda
Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights:

  • Revenues of $33.1 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter 2020.
  • Net income of $3.8 million and earnings per share of $0.07 for the third quarter 2020, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million and loss per share of $0.12 for the second quarter 2020.
  • Average Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate of $46,569 per day for the third quarter 2020, compared to $46,588 per day for the second quarter 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $21.9 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $17.4 million for the second quarter 2020.
  • Adjusted net income of $1.2 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.7 million for the second quarter 2020.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 for the third quarter 2020, compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.01 for the second quarter 2020.
  • In July 2020, the Company took delivery of its seventh newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Aurora, which commenced an 11 month firm charter in August.
  • In August 2020, the Company took delivery of its eighth newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Artemis, which commenced a long-term charter to Clearlake Shipping, a subsidiary of the Gunvor Group, for up to ten years, where the first five years are firm.
  • In September 2020, the Company took delivery of its ninth newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Resolute, which commenced an 11 month firm charter.
  • In October 2020, the Company took delivery of its tenth newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Amber, which  commenced a 12 month firm charter with options to extend by an additional two years.
  • The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.10 per share.

Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, commented:
“The third quarter was a very eventful quarter for Flex LNG. We took delivery of Flex Aurora in July, Flex Artemis in August, Flex Resolute in September and subsequent to quarter-end we took delivery of Flex Amber in October. With these additions, our fleet now consists of ten state-of-the-art large LNG carriers. All these newbuildings have been secured on fixed and variable charters, evidencing the attractiveness of our modern efficient vessels.

